BARCELONA – Barcelona's rescheduled La Liga game at home to Real Madrid is set to take place on Dec. 18 as both clubs came to an agreement after the match, due to be played on Oct. 26, was postponed amid violent political demonstrations in Catalonia.
Following huge protests over the jailing of nine Catalan separatist leaders, the league's organising body made an official request to the RFEF this week for the 'Clasico' to be rearranged, which was approved on Friday.
The federation ordered the two clubs to arrange a new date before a deadline of Oct. 21, and the two sides said later on Friday they wanted the game to take place on Dec. 18.
“In light of the ruling which postpones the match between Barcelona and Real Madrid and states the clubs must agree a new date, Real Madrid wishes to communicate that the date proposed by both clubs is Dec. 18,” said Real's statement.
In a separate statement, Barca said they had argued in favour of the game still taking place on Oct. 26 and had opposed La Liga's plan to move it from the Camp Nou to Real's Santiago Bernabeu.