MADRID – Real Madrid forward Eden Hazard is set to return from a serious ankle injury in Sunday's La Liga match at home to Celta Vigo, coach Zinedine Zidane has said.
Hazard, who Real signed from Chelsea last summer for a joint club record fee of 100 million euros, has only made seven league starts for the Spanish side and has been absent since hurting his ankle in a 2-2 draw with Paris St Germain on Nov. 26.
The Belgium international returned to training two weeks ago but was not deemed match fit for the derby against Atletico Madrid or last Sunday's game at Osasuna.
"We know what he brings to the team, that's why we signed him, and now is the right time for him to return," Zidane told a news conference on Saturday ahead of the match with Celta.
"I'm very happy that he has returned. After three months out it's like we have signed a new player. We had to be careful with him, give him a little more time and not hurry him back, but he'll be with us tomorrow. He's ready to play."