La Liga clubs to take part in online tournament

MADRID – La Liga and Santander bank have joined the #LaLigaSantanderChallenge, designed by Spanish video game influencer, Ibai Llanos.

The company invited the La Liga clubs to take part in an online tournament to be contested on FIFA 20, the popular football video game published by EA Sports.

Llanos, a sports commentator who specialises in online competitions, is the brain behind a challenge that saw him suggest that a player from each of the 20 top-tier outfits represent their team in the online event. This competition will allow followers of the best football on the planet to continue to enjoy the competition, in this case in a virtual form.

Llanos launched the challenge via his Twitter account on March 16 and the league's players were quick to sign up for the initiative. The influencer's idea was for all of the games to be available for fans to watch for free via his channel on Twitch, a video live streaming service that is mostly used to stream video games. Supporters from all corners of the globe who are keen to catch the action will be able to do so on Llanos's Twitch account.

La Liga. (Photo: Twitter/@LaLiga)

LaLiga's official video gaming competition, eLaLiga Santander, is supporting Llanos in the organisation of the tournament, the setting up of the games, the distribution of the stream and the creation of graphics during the streaming.

eLaLiga Santander's official provider, LVP, will be in charge of the technical production during the event and will ensure that followers are offered an optimum viewing experience, with the company set to be responsible for the production and distribution of the signal to the various streaming channels, amongst a number of other tasks.

IANS