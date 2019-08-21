Lionel Messi had been training separately from the Barcelona squad since injuring his right calf in pre-season. Photo: Joan Monfort/AP

BARCELONA, Spain – Lionel Messi was back in full training again on Wednesday, and may be fit to face Real Betis in the Spanish La Liga on Sunday. Messi had been training separately from the squad since injuring his right calf in the pre-season.

He missed the team’s 1-0 loss to Athletic Bilbao in the league opener on Friday.

Barcelona have not said for how long they expect Messi to be sidelined.

Coach Ernesto Valverde is also dealing with injuries to forwards Luiz Suarez and Ousmane Dembele.

Dembele is certain to miss Sunday’s match at the Camp Nou because of a left thigh injury, that should keep him out for about five weeks.

Suárez also isn’t likely to play this weekend because of a muscle injury sustained before halftime of Friday’s game in Bilbao.

Two-time defending champions Barcelona haven’t loss a league opener in 10 seasons.

👏 Back in training with the group 😍 pic.twitter.com/D2Nk5FFNXm — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) August 21, 2019

AP