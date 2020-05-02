Lionel Messi is not a natural goalscorer, says Tim Sherwood

CAPE TOWN – Former Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa manager Tim Sherwood has claimed that Barcelona’s Lionel Messi is not a natural goalscorer.

Messi has scored 627 goals in 718 appearances for Barcelona, and 70 in 138 games for Argentina and is widely regarded as one of the greatest players to play the game.

Despite those figures, Sherwood believes there’s no such thing as natural talent, and that Messi became the player he is today due to his upbringing.

“I would take attitude over ability all day,” Sherwood said in an interview with the Daily Mail.

“If you can marry the two up, then you’ve got a serious footballer. I hate it when I hear pundits talking about ‘natural talent’. There’s no such thing.