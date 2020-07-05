Lionel Messi wants to leave? That's news to me, says Quique Setien

CAPE TOWN – Barcelona manager Quique Setien says he is unaware that Lionel Messi wants to leave the club at the end of next season.

It has been reported that Messi, widely regarded as the greatest player football has ever seen, was fed up at the club after he called off negotiations for a new contract, leading to speculation that the 2020/21 season could his last in the Blaugrana jersey.

Since then, Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City have emerged as the favourites to lure the 33-year-old away from Barcelona.

But, according to Setien, news of Messi’s departure from the club is simply not true.

“I am not going to speculate about this subject,” Setien said on Saturday. “I have not listned to him saying anything at all [about leaving the club].