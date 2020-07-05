Lionel Messi wants to leave? That's news to me, says Quique Setien
CAPE TOWN – Barcelona manager Quique Setien says he is unaware that Lionel Messi wants to leave the club at the end of next season.
It has been reported that Messi, widely regarded as the greatest player football has ever seen, was fed up at the club after he called off negotiations for a new contract, leading to speculation that the 2020/21 season could his last in the Blaugrana jersey.
Since then, Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City have emerged as the favourites to lure the 33-year-old away from Barcelona.
But, according to Setien, news of Messi’s departure from the club is simply not true.
“I am not going to speculate about this subject,” Setien said on Saturday. “I have not listned to him saying anything at all [about leaving the club].
“This is news that I am not aware that came from him, so I am not going to speculate about it because it is not part of my job. I see him in training well and we are talking about what we need to talk, nothing else,” he stated.
According to reports, the Argentina international is fed up of being accused of running the club, decising on the head coach and having the final say on signings and team selection.Reuters