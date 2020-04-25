Lazio boss: Football's financial importance to Italy key to restart

ROME – Lazio president Claudio Lotito believes football's financial importance to Italy is a major reason why the Serie A season should be allowed to restart during the coronavirus pandemic.

Italy has been badly hit by the virus and a two-month lockdown has been in place – with football among the events to be halted.

"We are a big industry that contributes €1.2 billion ($1.1 billion) to the treasury [each year]," the Rome entrepreneur said.

"And then there are the contributions that football gives to other sports. CONI (Italy's Olympic Committee) is financed with €460 million as football produces billions in income."

The 20 top-flight clubs, who reportedly could lose €700 million if the season is cancelled, await a response from the government about their plan to resume training after the expected easing of the lockdown on May 3.