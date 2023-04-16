Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Sunday, April 16, 2023

Lazio captain Ciro Immobile and his daughters escape serious injury in car smash

Lazio captain Ciro Immobile

Lazio captain Ciro Immobile. Photo: Massimo Pinca/Reuters

Published 1h ago

Rome — Ciro Immobile broke a rib and hurt his back after the car the Lazio captain was driving with his two daughters on board collided with a tram, the Serie A side said.

The club said in a statement on Sunday the 33-year-old had suffered a broken rib and a minor spinal injury in the accident.

Immobile, who scored a penalty in Lazio's 3-0 win away to Spezia on Friday, was taken to the Agostino Gemelli clinic, the same facility in the Italian capital where Pope Francis was treated for bronchitis recently.

"His condition is good for the moment. The player remains under observation," the club added.

Several passengers on the tram were also injured, according to the AGI agency.

Immobile told police the tram had gone through a red light.

He has scored 10 Serie A goals this season to lead Lazio to second behind runaway leaders Napoli.

AFP

