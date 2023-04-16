Rome — Ciro Immobile broke a rib and hurt his back after the car the Lazio captain was driving with his two daughters on board collided with a tram, the Serie A side said.
The club said in a statement on Sunday the 33-year-old had suffered a broken rib and a minor spinal injury in the accident.
Sempre con te, Capitano @ciroimmobile | #AvantiLazio 🦅 pic.twitter.com/MMASUiX3aE— S.S.Lazio (@OfficialSSLazio) April 16, 2023
Immobile, who scored a penalty in Lazio's 3-0 win away to Spezia on Friday, was taken to the Agostino Gemelli clinic, the same facility in the Italian capital where Pope Francis was treated for bronchitis recently.
Paratici appeals worldwide football ban to Fifa
WATCH: Mourinho to the rescue after Roma fans hurl racial insults at Sampdoria boss
Big moves on the cards for these 5 footballers in transfer window
Real face Chelsea in Champions League quarters, Man City meet Bayern
Richarlison blasts Antonio Conte after Tottenham Hotspur exit Champions League
Everything on the line for AC Milan ahead of Champions League clash with Tottenham Hotspur
"His condition is good for the moment. The player remains under observation," the club added.
Several passengers on the tram were also injured, according to the AGI agency.
Immobile told police the tram had gone through a red light.
He has scored 10 Serie A goals this season to lead Lazio to second behind runaway leaders Napoli.
AFP