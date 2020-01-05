BRESCIA – Two goals from Serie A's leading scorer Ciro Immobile, the second in stoppage time, gave third-placed Lazio a dramatic 2-1 win at 10-man Brescia on Sunday as they chalked up their ninth successive league victory.
Simone Inzaghi's side overcame the absence of several key players as they cut the gap between themselves and leading pair Juventus and Inter Milan to three points after scoring an injury-time winner for the third away game in row.
Juventus and Inter, who have 42 points each from 17 games, both play on Monday while Lazio, with 39 from 17, have an outstanding fixture at home to Verona to come in early February.
Lazio had to reshuffle their midfield as Lucas Leiva and Luis Alberto – their key assist-provider this season – were both suspended while Danilo Cataldi was not fully fit.
Lazio forward Felipe Caicedo netted from close range after seven minutes but saw his effort ruled out for offside, then Senad Lulic struck the post.