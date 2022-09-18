Linda Zwane, Natasha Tsichlas and Bennett Bailey join Irvin Khoza as SAFA's four vice-presidents

Cape Town - Cape Town accountant and SAFA Cape Town president Bennett Bailey has joined long-serving football administrators Natasha Tsichlas and Linda Zwane as the new South African Football Association (SAFA) vice-presidents who were elected at a meeting held at SAFA House in Nasrec on Saturday. The fourth vice-president is Irvin Khoza who is not elected but automatically occupies the position because he is the president of the Premier Soccer League (PSL).

SAFA also announced that the new NEC (National Executive Committee) have unanimously agreed to endorse South Africa’s bid to host the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup. SAFA CEO Advocate Tebogo Motlanthe confirmed the decision and said the process would get underway as soon as possible. “The NEC has resolved that we must bid to host the World Cup for women in 2027,” the SAFA CEO said.

“We as the administration will duly inform FIFA and then start the process of hosting the World Cup.” In another important development, renowned chief scout Walter Steenbok was announced as the new SAFA Technical Director. Steenbok is a well-known name and has served as the head of scouting for Bafana Bafana, Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns. He is a Safa PRO License coach‚ has a CAF A license, a CAF instructor, and a Masters in Sports Directorship from the Manchester Metropolitan University, among a host of other qualifications.

Advocate Motlanthe also confirmed the departure of Bafana Bafana assistant coach Čedomir Janevski from the South African senior men’s national team. “We like to announce the amicable parting of ways with the assistant coach of the South African senior national team, Čedomir Janevski,” he said. “He got an opportunity to go and coach somewhere else. After discussing with the coach of the South African men’s senior national team coach, Hugo Broos, we agreed we should not deny him an opportunity.” Janevski was appointed as Bafana Bafana coach Broos’ first assistant coach last year and has served in this capacity alongside Helman Mkhalele. Advocate Motlanthe said Mkhalele will remain as the only assistant coach in the Bafana Bafana technical team.

