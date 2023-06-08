Miami - Lionel Messi's announcement that he plans to take his talents to South Beach sent prices for Inter Miami tickets on the secondary market into the stratosphere on Wednesday as fans clamoured for a chance to see the Argentine great play on US soil.

Ticket prices surged following reports early on Wednesday that he planned to join the Major League Soccer side from Paris Saint Germaint, which he later confirmed.

Messi's first game with the team could be on July 21 when Inter Miami host Cruz Azul in their Leagues Cup opener in Fort Lauderdale.

The lowest price for a ticket for that game on Tuesday was a mere $29 (R554) but on Wednesday the price rocketed to $329 (R6 287), - a 1,034% jump - according to TickPick.