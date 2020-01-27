Liverpool are on a collision course with Chelsea in the FA Cup fifth round, while holders Manchester City will travel to Sheffield Wednesday following the draw on Monday. Photo: Rui Vieira/AP Photo

Liverpool are on a collision course with Chelsea in the FA Cup fifth round, while holders Manchester City will travel to Sheffield Wednesday following the draw on Monday. There is also the potential of a reunion for Wayne Rooney with Manchester United as the former England striker’s new club Derby County will host the Red Devils if they get through their fourth-round replay against Northampton Town.

Liverpool, who have been fielding a second-string side in the competition, also have a replay with Shrewsbury Town at Anfield with the winners visiting Frank Lampard’s Chelsea.

There will definitely be an all-Premier League tie as either Southampton or Tottenham Hotspur host Norwich City, while Leicester City will meet Coventry City or Birmingham City in another Midlands derby.

Holders Manchester City travel to Championship outfit Sheffield Wednesday, and Sheffield United will also face second- tier opposition in the form of Reading or Cardiff City. The ties will be played in the week commencing March 3.