Liverpool announced on Thursday it will take on city rivals Everton in the first Women's Super League game to be played at their historic home of Anfield on Nov. 17.
The fixture, part of the Women's Football Weekend during the next international break, will be the first time that Liverpool's women will play at the 54,074-capacity ground since an FA Cup semi-final defeat by Arsenal six years ago.
Liverpool Chief Executive Officer Peter Moore said the game would be a historic moment for women's football on Merseyside.
"We're incredibly proud to have our women's team play their first league game at Anfield and for it to be a Merseyside derby makes it extra special," he told the club's website. (http://bit.ly/2MGNtB2)
"Our fans now have the opportunity to watch our women's team at our spiritual home... it'll be a memorable occasion."