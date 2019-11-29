Liverpool forward Sadio Mane has backed his team to come through a busy December without running out of steam.
The Merseyside club play nine games in four competitions next month and face Aston Villa in the League Cup on Dec. 17 a day before playing their opening match of the Club World Cup in Qatar.
Last season's Champions League winners drew at home with Napoli in their last match in Europe's elite club competition on Wednesday, but Mane said the players would not find it hard to shake off bouts of mental fatigue.
"The tiredness is in the head, so as long as the body recovers well I think it is not difficult for us to play every single game," the 27-year-old told British media.
"If the team needs us and the coach needs us, I think we'll be able to play and help the team. I am here to work every single day and to be ready to go again every single day."