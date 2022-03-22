Louis van Gaal tests positive for Covid, goes into isolation

Amsterdam — Netherlands coach Louis van Gaal has gone into isolation after testing positive for Covid-19, disrupting plans ahead of their friendly internationals against Denmark and Germany, the Dutch football association KNVB said on Tuesday. The Dutch host Denmark on Saturday in Amsterdam and then play Germany at the same venue next Tuesday as they begin preparations for the World Cup finals later this year.

The KNVB said Van Gaal’s assistants — Danny Blind, Henk Fraser and Frans Hoek — would take over the team preparations ahead of the two matches. It is not clear whether Van Gaal will have to miss the games. The 70-year-old coach had said on Monday that he wanted to use this week to introduce a new playing system into the team, copying the 3-4-3 approach that Chelsea used to win last season’s Champions League.

He told a Monday news conference that was the reason he had called up an expansive 28-man squad for the two friendlies. This week was the only chance they had to work on any adjustments as their next get-together in June will be taken up with four Nations League games in 11 days. In September there will be two more Nations League matches and ahead of the World Cup kickoff in November, coaches will have their players for only one week of preparation.

