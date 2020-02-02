Bayern Munich's Thomas Muller celebrates after scoring against Schalke 04. Photo: Michael Dalder/Reuters

BERLIN – Germany coach Joachim Löw has taken notice of strong performances by Mats Hummels and Thomas Mueller and would not rule out recalling them in case of an emergency ahead of Euro 2020. Low told the Bild am Sonntag Sunday paper he would have reliable players in the Dortmund defender Hummels and Bayern Munich forward Mueller should such a scenario occur, saying both are having "strong performances."

But Low also said "it is too early to answer questions that haven't arisen" as he sticks to his plan to go into the Euros with a new-look team that has "a lot of potential" and "deserves our trust".

Low last year told the 2014 World Cup winners Muller, Hummels and Jerome Boateng he was no longer calling them up.

Hummels and Mueller have been playing well all season, and given grave knee injuries of centre back Niklas Suele and winger Leroy Sane, there have been calls for Low to reconsider his decision.