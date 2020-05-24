Lyon boss calls French League's halt to Ligue 1 'stupid'

PARIS - Olympique Lyonnais president Jean-Michel Aulas again lashed out at the French League for ending the Ligue 1 soccer season early amid the Covid-19, calling the decision "stupid".

Aulas spoke after La Liga on Saturday got the Spanish government's green light to resume play. Matches will likely begin on June 12, according to League president Javier Tebas.

"In the past two months, the Spanish officials have been observing and working with UEFA," Aulas told L'Equipe on Sunday, referring to European soccer's governing body.

"What is paradoxical is that Javier Tebas, in particular, attended the same meetings than (French League director-general) Didier Quillot, notably that of April 23."

"In fact, what was said at that meeting with UEFA is 'patience'. When we see that our officials attended this meeting and drew different conclusions, one can feel that we are really too stupid."