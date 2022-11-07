Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies are two matches away from defending Caf Champions League crown

Johannesburg - Mamelodi Sundowns are two matches away from defending their Caf Women’s Champions League title after reaching the semi-finals. Sundowns have been hard at work this year. They recently won up the Hollywoodbets Super League championship for the third time in a row.

Story continues below Advertisement

With that behind them, their focus turned to defending their continental crown which they won in its inaugural year last season in Cairo. And boy, have they been on fire. They breezed through the group stage and into the semi-finals on Sunday night, scoring 11 goals and conceding one in Group B. The Brazilians’ group stage campaign began with a 2-1 win over Bayelsa Queens, thanks to a brace from Lelona Daweti who scored in both halves.

An outstanding performance and exceptional assist from @BambananiMbane on the last game of the #CAFWCL group stages!



Congratulations for being crowned player of the match! Well done 👆#SundownsLadies #CAFWCL #EmpoweringOurGame pic.twitter.com/Wph1aILJIX — Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies Team (@SundownsLadies) November 7, 2022 Having had nervy moments in their opener, coach Jerry Tshabalala’s team had to stamp their authority if they were going to hold onto top spot in the group. But they did so in style, trouncing Wadi Degla 5-0 after goals from Daweti, Melinda Kgadiete, Bambanani Mbane and Boitumelo Rabane's double. Signing out from Le Grand Stade de Marrakesh.

#CAFWCL second edition group stages wrapped up with 9 points in the bag!



•Zanele Nhlapho 16’ (P)

•Lelona Daweti 39’

•Melinda Kgadiete 48’

•Salome Kekana 89’#SundownsLadies #CAFWCL #EmpoweringOurGame pic.twitter.com/ggGxSFj1OO — Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies Team (@SundownsLadies) November 6, 2022 But Tshabalala didn’t feel that they were home and dry after that win over Degla, arguing that TP Mazembe will be eager to cause an upset on Sunday.

Story continues below Advertisement

Sundowns guarded against complacency so much so that they beat Mazembe 4-0 en route to their second successive semi-final in the tournament. Daweti and Kgadiete continued with their scoring sprees, while Zanele Nhlapho and Salome Kekana scored their first goals in Morocco. Even though the draw hasn't been made, Sundowns are set to face Group A runners-up Simba Queens in Rabat on Wednesday night.

Story continues below Advertisement