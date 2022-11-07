Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Monday, November 7, 2022

Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies are two matches away from defending Caf Champions League crown

Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies are edging closer to retaining their Caf Champions League crown. Picture: Sydney Mahlangu BackpagePix

Published 16m ago

Johannesburg - Mamelodi Sundowns are two matches away from defending their Caf Women’s Champions League title after reaching the semi-finals.

Sundowns have been hard at work this year. They recently won up the Hollywoodbets Super League championship for the third time in a row.

With that behind them, their focus turned to defending their continental crown which they won in its inaugural year last season in Cairo.

And boy, have they been on fire. They breezed through the group stage and into the semi-finals on Sunday night, scoring 11 goals and conceding one in Group B.

The Brazilians’ group stage campaign began with a 2-1 win over Bayelsa Queens, thanks to a brace from Lelona Daweti who scored in both halves.

Having had nervy moments in their opener, coach Jerry Tshabalala’s team had to stamp their authority if they were going to hold onto top spot in the group.

But they did so in style, trouncing Wadi Degla 5-0 after goals from Daweti, Melinda Kgadiete, Bambanani Mbane and Boitumelo Rabane's double.

But Tshabalala didn’t feel that they were home and dry after that win over Degla, arguing that TP Mazembe will be eager to cause an upset on Sunday.

Sundowns guarded against complacency so much so that they beat Mazembe 4-0 en route to their second successive semi-final in the tournament.

Daweti and Kgadiete continued with their scoring sprees, while Zanele Nhlapho and Salome Kekana scored their first goals in Morocco.

Even though the draw hasn't been made, Sundowns are set to face Group A runners-up Simba Queens in Rabat on Wednesday night.

@MihlaliBaleka

