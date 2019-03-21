Manchester United are set to subsidise away fans for 'excessive' Barcelona prices in the upcoming Champions League match. Photo: Carl Recine/Reuters

LONDON – Manchester United have cut the cost of away tickets to their Champions League quarter-final game at Barcelona after claiming the Spanish club are charging "excessive" prices. Away tickets for the second leg at the Camp Nou on April 16 are priced at 102 pounds (134 dollars), but United will only charge their supporters 75 pounds.

In return, Barcelona fans will pay the same 102 pounds for the first leg at Old Trafford on April 10, with the extra money generated subsidising the cost of the away tickets.

"We believe that our travelling supporters are again being subjected to increased/excessive ticket prices from the host club," United said in a statement.

"We have again taken the difficult decision to charge FC Barcelona fans for the home leg at Old Trafford the same amount that FC Barcelona are charging for the away fixture.

"We will use the additional revenue gained from this to subsidise our travelling support by paying the 27-pound price difference for each of our travelling supporters."

United have previously subsidised away fans after price hikes for games at Valencia in this season's group stage and Sevilla in the round of 16 last year.

dpa