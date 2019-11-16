ROME - A convincing and upbeat Italy look to preserve their maximum point tally when they close the Euro 2020 qualifying campaign by welcoming Armenia to Palermo on Monday.
With first place in Group J already secured, the Azzurri moved to 27 points from nine games by beating hosts Bosnia and Herzegovina 3-0 on Friday.
Group I leaders Belgium are the only other side on a perfect record ahead of Saturday's visit to second-placed Russia.
The win at Zenica was the 10th straight for Italy boss Roberto Mancini, who broke a record set 80 years ago by Vittorio Pozzo.
"It's nice to have gone ahead of a legend like Pozzo, but he won five trophies, including two World Cups (in 1934 and 1938)," the low-key Mancini said of his predecessor.