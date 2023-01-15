Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Sunday, January 15, 2023

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

Mandla Mandela sparks Moroccan fury with provocative statement at CHAN opener

Mandla Mandela attends the official handing over of the long-awaited Phala Phala report at Parliament

Mandla Mandela attends the official handing over of the long-awaited Phala Phala report at Parliament. Photo: Armand Hough/African News Agency (ANA)

Published 1h ago

Share

Cairo — The Confederation of African Football (CAF) said Sunday it will investigate comments made at the African Nations Championship in Algeria to "free" the disputed Western Sahara, that have sparked Moroccan fury.

Neighbouring Morocco and Algeria are locked in a bitter rivalry partly over Western Sahara, where the Algiers-backed Polisario movement seeks an independence referendum.

Story continues below Advertisement

Rabat sees Western Sahara as an integral part of the kingdom and a highly sensitive issue of security and national pride.

On Friday, at the opening ceremony of the CHAN football tournament in Algeria, a speech by the grandson of the late South African leader Nelson Mandela triggered anger in Morocco.

"Let us fight to free Western Sahara from oppression," Mandla Mandela told the crowd at the stadium in Constantine named after his grandfather, South Africa's first democratically elected president.

More on this

"Don't forget the last colony of Africa, Western Sahara," he added.

Morocco's football federation called the statement "provocative".

On Sunday, CAF said it "will investigate and look into the political statements and events at the opening ceremony of the TotalEnergies CHAN Algeria 2022".

Story continues below Advertisement

CAF stressed its position is "to be neutral on matters of a political nature".

Morocco on Friday decided not to send its Under-23 team to the CHAN tournament after Algeria refused to authorise a direct flight from Rabat.

Algeria broke off diplomatic ties with Morocco in August 2021 and closed its airspace to all Moroccan flights the following month.

Story continues below Advertisement

CHAN organisers said the team could have taken an indirect flight.

Morocco's Atlas Lions' Under-23 team won the last two CHAN tournaments.

AFP

Related Topics:

International soccerSoccer

Share

Recent stories by:

AFP