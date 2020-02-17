Sixth on the PSL standings after bagging 33 points - thanks to eight wins, nine draws and five losses - few would have tipped the Team of Choice to be where they are after saving their top-flight status via the promotion/relegation playoffs last season.
But a burning desire to win, a full pre-season with the team for Tinkler and quick adapting by the 14 new players this season, and Maritzburg have gone about their business with aplomb - such that it is no fluke they also reached the Telkom Knockout final in December.
Despite all the plaudits, Maritzburg are not getting carried away - although they are, of course, happy that they have reached the 30-point mark, which almost guarantees top-flight football next season.
Maritzburg achieved that feat through a mid-week 1-0 away win over Wits, while ensuring that they also collected six points from their trip to Johannesburg when they beat log leaders Kaizer Chiefs 2-1 at FNB Stadium on Saturday.