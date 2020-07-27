Mbappe to miss Champions League quarter-final due to ankle injury

PARIS – Paris St Germain forward Kylian Mbappe has been ruled out for three weeks after he suffered an ankle injury in Friday's French Cup final win over St Etienne, the Ligue 1 champions said on Monday.

It means Mbappe will miss PSG's Champions League quarter-final against Italian side Atalanta in Lisbon on August 12.

The announcement on the club's website, read:

"As announced after the final of the Coupe de France against Saint-Étienne, Kylian Mbappé underwent further examinations to his injured right ankle."

"The results of today's scan confirmed an ankle sprain with damage to the external ligament. The player is expected to be sidelined for approximately three weeks."