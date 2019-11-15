Lionel Messi scored after 14 minutes to give Argentina a deserved victory in the so-called Superclasico. Photo: Reuters

RIYADH – Lionel Messi returned from international suspension to score the winner in Argentina's 1-0 victory over Brazil in Saudi Arabia on Friday. The Barcelona striker, who missed four games after calling the South American Football Confederation "corrupt," scored after 14 minutes to give Argentina a deserved victory in the so-called Superclasico.

The result extended Brazil’s winless run to five games since they lifted the Copa America in July, their worst such run since 2013.

Brazil beat Argentina 2-0 the last time these teams met in the Copa America semi-finals and they should have taken a ninth minute lead but Gabriel Jesus fired a penalty kick wide after he had been brought down in the box.

Argentina were also awarded a penalty five minutes later and although Brazilian keeper Alisson saved Messi's initial effort, the Barcelona striker followed up to put Argentina 1-0 ahead.