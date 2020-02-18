BERLIN – Football star Lionel Messi and six-time Formula One winner Lewis Hamilton have both been awarded the title Sportsman of the Year for 2020 at the Laureus World Sports Awards.
The Argentinian football player and British Mercedes driver both won the same number of votes at the 20th round of the awards in Berlin on Monday evening.
The Laureus World Sports Awards are the only worldwide awards event to recognize the best athletes of the past year in various categories.
Hamilton was handed the award by former football trainer Arsene Wenger at a gala hosted at the Verti Music Hall.
He thanked the greats before him, saying, "I've been inspired by so many of you."