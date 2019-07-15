Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu and Antoine Griezmann pose with a shirt during the press conference. Photo: Reuters/Albert Gea

Barcelona – New Barcelona signing Antoine Griezmann believes he can heal any rifts with his new teammates by delivering on the pitch after completing his 120 million euro (135 million dollar) move from Atletico Madrid. Barcelona signed Griezmann on Friday, just over a year after he rejected the Catalans and signed a new deal with Atletico instead.

Reports in Spain suggested some Barcelona players didn't want the forward to join after rejecting the club last summer, including star players Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez.

“Maybe (they aren't happy), I'll have to see when I meet them, but with assists I can fix everything,” Griezmann told reporters at a presentation on Sunday.

“I've done some things wrong in my past and I don't regret them because it's what I wanted to do in the moment,” he added. “The most important thing is now we're together. If I have to say sorry for anything it will be on the pitch.”

Antoine Griezmann during the Barcelona press conference. Photo: Reuters/Albert Gea

Barcelona signed Griezmann by paying his 120 million euro buy-out clause on Friday, but Atletico have threatened legal action, saying Barcelona did not pay enough because they agreed a deal before his clause dropped from 200 million euros on July 1.

“I have spoken to them but I think they have no proof, because there is no proof of anything,” said Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu. “I understand that they want to defend their interests but I don't see anything that could move things forward in a positive way for them,” he added.

World Cup 2018 winner Griezmann will wear the number 17 shirt at Barcelona and take part in his first training session on Monday.

DPA