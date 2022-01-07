New MLS rule means more South African youngsters can follow Bongokuhle Hlongwane to the US

Durban - Bongokuhle Hlongwane’s Bafana Bafana performances combined with a new American soccer initiative known as the "U-22 initiative" helped the player secure a move to the United States from Maritzburg United, according to Major League Soccer (MLS) insider Andrew Olsson. The 21-year-old was signed by Minnesota United on a three-year contract this week with a “one year club option”. He also becomes the Loons first U-22 signing.

“The U-22 initiative allows each team in MLS to sign players who fit that bill at a reduced cost to the salary cap. It had to do with his (Hlongwane's) national team performances. He broke through with Bafana Bafana in World Cup qualifiers and every African World Cup qualifier has been broadcast in the US. I’d imagine that MLS teams have been following those matches to identify talent. Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos also gave Hlongwane a good endorsement. Bafana under Broos have been trying to bring in younger players,” said Olsson, speaking to Independent Media. Hlongwane’s move comes on the back on a breakthrough year during which he established himself as a rising star for Bafana Bafana and arguably became Maritzburg United’s most influential player. Hlongwane scored two goals in 2021 for Bafana Bafana (against Uganda and Ghana). ALSO READ: Bradley Carnell bags head coach job with MLS side St Louis City

Olsson also suggested that MLS teams are more likely to scout players from modest DSTV Premiership clubs such as Maritzburg United over more financially boosted clubs such as the Gauteng giants for cost-effectiveness reasons. “I’d imagine MLS clubs will not really look at players from clubs like Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs as those clubs can compete well salary wize with MLS clubs. They must have seen Hlongwane during World Cup qualifying and established that he was performing well for Maritzburg United and then spoke with Broos,” said Olsson. By moving to the US, Hlongwane will be one of two South African footballers plying their trade in the American top-flight with Kamohelo Mokotjo also being on the books of FC Cincinnati while former South Africa U17 player Lindo Mfeka currently plays for Oakland Roots in the USL Championship (second-tier of American soccer).

Hlongwane inarguably has the ability to succeed and shine in the United States. Soccer remains a growing sport in the United States among men with the United States men's national team not enjoying the same level of success compared to their women counterparts who dominate international women's football. While the quality of soccer in the United States men's football fraternity is continuously improving, the bulk of players playing top-flight football in the US are not significantly better than the quality of most players in South African top-flight football. Meanwhile, former Bafana Bafana star Bradley Carnell has also continued to make waves in the US by being appointed as the coach of St Louis City SC who are due to be integrated into the MLS in 2023.