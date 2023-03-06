Neymar curse strikes again as PSG star forward ruled out injured in time for sister’s birthday

Paris — Neymar is set to be sidelined for the rest of the season after Paris Saint-Germain said on Monday the forward will undergo ankle surgery and be out of action for three to four months. The Brazilian, who suffered the injury on February 19 against Lille in Ligue 1, "has had several episodes of instability in the right ankle in recent years," said the club, adding that its medical staff "recommended a ligament repair operation" be undertaken in Doha.

PSG, still waiting for a maiden Champions League title, bid to overturn a 1-0 first-leg deficit in the last 16 against Bayern Munich in Germany on Wednesday. Neymar, who has scored 18 goals in all competitions this season, was in fine form for the French champions before the World Cup break. But the 31-year-old has netted only twice in eight league appearances since returning from Qatar, where Brazil were dumped out in the quarter-finals by Croatia.