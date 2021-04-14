Neymar says PSG contract extension 'not a topic any more'

Paris St Germain forward Neymar pledged his future to the Ligue 1 champions, saying talks of a contract renewal at the club are no longer an issue. PSG smashed the world record transfer fee when they spent $265.60 million in 2017 to bring Neymar from La Liga giants Barcelona. ALSO READ: PSG keep calm against Bayern Munich to book Champions League semi-final spot The Brazil international has since won three league titles, two French Cups and was also part of the PSG team that reached the Champions League final last season. ALSO READ: Neymar joins 'Fortnite' as video game universe expands

The 29-year-old, whose contract is due to expire in June next year, called the Parisian club his "home".

"I don't think this is even a topic any more. I obviously feel very comfortable at home at PSG," Neymar told TNT Sports Brazil on Tuesday.

"I feel happier than before."

PSG president Nasser al-Khelaifi said Neymar and forward Kylian Mbappe, whose contract also expires at the same time, had "no reason to leave" the club.

"I think that next year Neymar will be at Paris Saint-Germain and he will stay here for a long time," he told Sky Sports.

ALSO READ: Bayern put 'heart and soul' into Paris win, says disappointed Thomas Mueller

PSG reached the Champions League semi-finals despite a 1-0 home defeat by holders Bayern Munich on Tuesday as they progressed on away goals after a 3-3 aggregate result.

