Nigeria FA have no money to pay off coach Jose Peseiro, says official

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) would fire coach Jose Peseiro if they had the money to pay him off after two poor performances in World Cup qualifiers, according to executive committee member Nse Essien.

Walter Musona scored direct from a free kick to put Zimbabwe ahead in the first half and Leicester forward Kelechi Iheanacho equalised midway through the second half.

Portuguese coach Peseiro has been singled out for criticism for the Super Eagles' slow start to qualification.

"If we had the money (to pay for compensation), we will be willing to relieve him of his job, we're not happy," NFF member Essien told reporters.