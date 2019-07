Nigeria's Odion Ighalo celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates. Photo: Mohamed Abd El Ghany/Reuters

ALEXANDRIA – Nigeria ousted holders and bitter rivals Cameroon from the Africa Cup of Nations as they scored twice in three minutes to come from behind and win a thrilling last-16 match 3-2 on Saturday. Odion Ighalo gave Nigeria a 19th-minute lead but Cameroon hit back with two goals in quick succession before halftime from Stephane Bahoken and Clinton Njie to take a 2-1 lead.

Ighalo levelled again for Nigeria in the 63rd minute amid suspicions of offside before Alex Iwobi snatched the winner for the jubilant Super Eagles three minutes later.

The win earned Nigeria a quarter-final against hosts Egypt or South Africa who were meeting later on Saturday.

The Nigerians are looking to win the Africa Cup of Nations for the fourth time in their history, and the first time since 2013 when they won the tournament hosted by potential quarter-final opponents South Africa.

The game between South Africa and Egypt kicks off at 9pm.

Reuters