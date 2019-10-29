He has enjoyed a sparkling start to his tenure as coach of the U23s and is on the brink of helping the team qualify for the Tokyo Olympics next year.
On other hand, Sundowns are at the summit of the standings in the Diski Challenge.
Notoane has credited his success to the support that he receives from his wife.
“My wife is very supportive. That is every important. You can’t do this kind of schedule without having the right partner. My wife is behind me. When I’m not around, things are well taken (care) of at home. When I’m back, I also support her. That’s what it is about,” Notoane said.