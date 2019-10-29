Notoane works magic on two fronts









David Notoane is hoping for success with the u23's. Photo: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix David Notoane is on the verge of leading the South African national Under-23 team and Mamelodi Sundowns reserve side to greatness. He has enjoyed a sparkling start to his tenure as coach of the U23s and is on the brink of helping the team qualify for the Tokyo Olympics next year. On other hand, Sundowns are at the summit of the standings in the Diski Challenge. Notoane has credited his success to the support that he receives from his wife. “My wife is very supportive. That is every important. You can’t do this kind of schedule without having the right partner. My wife is behind me. When I’m not around, things are well taken (care) of at home. When I’m back, I also support her. That’s what it is about,” Notoane said.

“I must also thank Mamelodi Sundowns because of the support. They gave me support. I want to thank coach Surprise Moriri and the management. I wouldn’t be where I am with the schedule that I have. I really I appreciate it so far.”

Sundowns beat Wits 2-1 to climb to the top of the Diski Challenge table at Harry Gwala Stadium this past weekend.

“It is about serving the country and taking care of the future of the club. We will see how far we can take it,” Notoane said.

Sundowns have garnered 29 points after 12 games, one point clear of second-placed Wits.

“Wits were not on top by fluke. Probably it was (the) two best academies against each other today if you look at the age group. We really wanted to come and show that we are one better than them and we did that. Our objective is to win the league. We’ve set ourselves a target of 60 points because we believe that’s going to be enough to win us the league. We are on the right track.” Notoane said.





