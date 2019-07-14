Senegal players celebrate after their African Cup of Nations semi-final soccer match against Tunisia in Cairo on Sunday. Photo: Hassan Ammar/AP

CAIRO – A bizarre own goal in extra time handed Senegal a 1-0 victory over Tunisia in the drama-filled first of Sunday’s Africa Cup of Nations semi-finals, with a place against either Algeria or Nigeria in Friday’s final. With the game heading into a dreaded penalty shootout, a horrific mistake by goalkeeper Moez Hassen in the 100th minute saw the ball bounce off the head of defender Dylan Bronn and into the net for the only goal of a game in which both teams had second-half penalties saved.

Hassen came flying off his goal-line to try to cut off a freekick from the right flank but completely missed the ball which then hit the unfortunate Bronn on the head.

Senegal, who were runners-up 17 years ago, are seeking their first Cup of Nations title.

The second semi-final between Nigeria, who dumped Bafana Bafana out of the tournament, and Algeria has just kicked off.

Reuters