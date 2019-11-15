Euro 2020 here we come. This was no contest. Montenegro’s faces were left almost as red as their shirts.
While Chelsea’s in-form striker Tammy Abraham watched from the sidelines, Harry Kane stole the headlines, scoring a first-half hat-trick. It’s good that we have somebody putting pressure on Kane now, but let’s not forget who kickstarted this party at Wembley Stadium.
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, on his first England start since March 2018, opened the scoring in wonderful style. He set himself with his first touch then blasted a ferocious shot into the back of the net with his second. He made driving runs from midfield and was relentless in the centre of the pitch.
Gareth Southgate has never shied away from letting us know how highly he rates Oxlade-Chamberlain.