Nomvethe is a sporting legend, a two-time World Cup participant with Bafana Bafana. The KwaMashu-born talisman announced his retirement from football at the end of last season, ending his career with AmaZulu.
The 42-year-old first burst onto the scene back in 1997 in the colours of African Wanderers. His rise to prominence was at Kaizer Chiefs between 1998 and 2001 before jetting out of the country for greener pastures in Europe.
His glittering career saw him donning the colours of Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Moroka Swallows and AmaZulu. He played in three Africa Cup of Nations and the Olympic Games in Sydney in Australia in 2000.
Nomvethe has now penned a six-month deal with Uthongathi FC in the GladAfrica Championship. Uthongathi are title contenders and “Bhele”, as he affectionately known, has set his sights on propelling his new side to greatness.