Siyabonga Nomvethe, 42, has come out of retirement but claims it is not for financial reasons. Photo: Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix Siyabonga Nomvethe, 42, has come out of retirement but claims it is not for financial reasons. Nomvethe is a sporting legend, a two-time World Cup participant with Bafana Bafana. The KwaMashu-born talisman announced his retirement from football at the end of last season, ending his career with AmaZulu. The 42-year-old first burst onto the scene back in 1997 in the colours of African Wanderers. His rise to prominence was at Kaizer Chiefs between 1998 and 2001 before jetting out of the country for greener pastures in Europe. His glittering career saw him donning the colours of Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Moroka Swallows and AmaZulu. He played in three Africa Cup of Nations and the Olympic Games in Sydney in Australia in 2000. Nomvethe has now penned a six-month deal with Uthongathi FC in the GladAfrica Championship. Uthongathi are title contenders and “Bhele”, as he affectionately known, has set his sights on propelling his new side to greatness.

“I’ve not come back to football because I’m desperate for money. No, that’s not the case. I returned because the passion and a burning desire to take on defenders is still there. That’s why I’ve come back.

“I quit when I didn’t (want to) but I did. I won’t focus much on that, though. I have invested wisely. I’ve got a house in Johannesburg, KwaMashu and Umhlanga.

“Financially I’m okay and physically I’m also okay. I never stopped training. Football is a gift that God blessed me with. Age is just a number,” Nomvethe explained in an interview with Independent Media.

Last year, we broke the news that Nomvethe was contemplating making a return to football.

“Uthongathi FC is a very ambitious team. They are in the right position on the log and I want to help them gain promotion to the Premier Soccer League. Their style of play suits me. They play good carpet football.

“I believe that my experience will add value to the club’s pursuit of gaining promotion,” he added.

Uthongathi are second on the table with 31 points after 16 rounds of league matches. They are one point behind log leaders Ajax Cape Town.

“I know that I have to compete for my place in the team. I won’t take that for granted. I’m willing to work hard to break into the team. When my opportunity comes, I want to use it by contributing positively to the team’s success,” Nomvethe articulated.

Uthongathi also beefed up their squad with the services of midfield dynamo Thanduyise "Gonondo" Khuboni. He also penned a six-month deal.





