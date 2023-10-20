Patrice Motsepe's much-vaunted AFL suffering birth pains

A tournament that was supposed to be the shining beacon of the game on the continent is enduring such a painful and embarrassing birth, it makes you wonder if its founders are not regretting ever coming up with it. The eight-team African Football League that was initially meant to be a Super League contested by 24 clubs kicks off Friday evening when Egyptian and African giants Al Ahly tackle Tanzania’s Simba SC. The organisers had promised a tournament opening ceremony to rival that of the Fifa World Cup. But given just how none of their promises regarding this competition have become a reality, you simply had to laugh it all off.

Confederation of African Football (Caf) president Patrice Motsepe promised plenty upon assuming the role and punted the Super League, which had been rejected in Europe, as a game changer for the continent. Besides the size of the competition, the South African mining billionaire has failed to deliver on many of his other promises and it’s been no wonder that the AFL has been met with scepticism in most parts of the continent. His compatriots here at home, for example, were initially against Mamelodi Sundowns - the club ironically owned by Motsepe - participating in the event, with all the 31 teams in the professional Premier Soccer League (PSL) voting against the Brazilians’ involvement. That they changed their tune is probably because they realised that they were biting the hand that feeds them, Motsepe being the sponsor of the second tier Motsepe Foundation League.

International matches create another spanner in the works While they are in the AFL, Ahly were lamenting the fact that they have to play Simba so soon after their players had returned from international duty during the Fifa week calendar that ended on Wednesday. There were initially doubts about Angolan side Petro Atletico’s involvement, the Luanda outfit who host Sundowns on Saturday being investigated for match fixing. But they are already participating in the Caf Champions League and their tie with the South African champions will thus go on as scheduled.

This week there was drama in the DR Congo where Caf’s equipment, including the VAR monitors, was not allowed passage through to Lubumbashi – venue of TP Mazembe’s clash with Esperance. The Congolese outfit was also apparently at loggerheads with the game’s governing body on the continent with regards to the use of RwandAir – AFL’s official transporter - for their travels. Mazembe are said to be against using the airline given Rwanda’s support for rebels in their country. And because of all that, their home clash with Tunisia’s Esperance has now been moved to Dar es Salaam in Tanzania to be played on Sunday. And then there’s the issue of the prize-money. It was initially announced that the winning team of the Super League would bank a massive US $11.6m but now that has been reduced to $4m. The 24 teams that were to participate in the Super League, Motsepe had said, would be receiving an advance grant of $2.5m, money which would have been used for travel costs. However, the eight teams contesting the AFL are not getting a single cent.

Speak about a terrible start to a premier continental competition, right? Not that the eight participants will be too bothered, for while what they are to get is nowhere near what was promised, they are still all going to cash in big time – what with the first round losers guaranteed to make US $900 000.

Let the football do the talking It now remains to be seen if the teams – most of them the best in their regions – will at least have us forget about all the pre-tournament mess by dishing out top class football worthy of a ‘Super League’. Even that too is doubtful, especially given that the teams are all in the middle of their tough domestic leagues and their players have just returned from national duty.