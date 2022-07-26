Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Tuesday, July 26, 2022

Paul Pogba out of Barcelona friendly due to knee injury

Paul Pogba of Juventus dribbles the ball up the pitch against Chivas during their pre-season friendly match at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada last week. Photo: Ethan Miller/Getty Images/AFP

Turin — Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba has suffered a knee injury and has been ruled out of Tuesday's friendly against Barcelona in Dallas, Texas, the Serie A club said on Monday.

The Turin-based club did not disclose the estimated recovery time but added that the 29-year-old would see a specialist in the next few hours and continue treatment.

"Following complaining of pain in his right knee, Paul Pogba underwent radiological examinations that revealed a lesion of the lateral meniscus," the club said in a statement.

The French international, who returned to the club as a free agent after six seasons at Manchester United, could miss the start of the Serie A season. Juventus host Sassuolo on Aug. 15 in their opening match.

Reuters

