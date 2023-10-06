Paul Pogba’s football career in limbo after ‘B’ sample tests positive for testosterone

Juventus and France midfielder Paul Pogba's 'B' sample has confirmed the presence of testosterone, a source close to the case said on Friday. The 30-year-old former Manchester United player, a World Cup winner in 2018, faces a ban of up to four years.

The original test by the Italian anti-doping agency (Nado) showed the presence of testosterone metabolites. On Friday, Pogba learned that the analysis of his B sample, carried out on Thursday, had produced the same result. The player's entourage declined to comment.

Under the World Anti-Doping Code, Pogba is liable to a four-year suspension, which could be halved if he proves that he was not at fault. The ban could even be limited to a few months if the use of the substance took place "out of competition and is not related to his level of performance".

Pogba's representatives said last month that the testosterone came from a food supplement prescribed by a doctor he consulted in the United States. Testosterone promotes muscle development. Contacted for comment, Nado was unable to confirm this information "due to a decision by the Italian privacy authority".