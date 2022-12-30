Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Friday, December 30, 2022

Pele was a ‘unique inspiration’, says CAF president Patrice Motsepe

Brazilian soccer icon Pele with former South African President Nelson Mandela

Brazilian soccer icon Pele with former South African president Nelson Mandela. Photo: Juda Ngwenya/Reuters

Published 1h ago

Johannesburg — Brazilian football superstar Pele, who has died at the age of 82, was “a unique inspiration to the African continent” who will “forever live in the hearts and minds of football lovers”, the continent’s football chief said on Friday.

“His death is a huge loss for supporters and football fans,” said Patrice Motsepe, the president of the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

Motsepe also hailed Pele’s “commitment to improve the living conditions of the poor and marginalised”.

The three-time World Cup winner, widely regarded as the greatest player of all time, died on Thursday after a long battle with cancer.

His passing sparked a wave of emotion and tributes across the world as Brazil began a three-day period of national mourning.

AFP

