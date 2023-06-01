Durban - A week after helping the club lift the second division title, reports says Pitso Mosimane and his technical team are owed salaries from several months by Saudi Arabian side Al Ahli. Mosimane and co. celebrated sealing the Yelo League title in his first season in charge, ensuring the resurrection of one of Saudi Arabia’s biggest football clubs.

According to reports, amidst shocking revelations of a possible exit from the club, it has also emerged that technical team members Kabelo Rangoaga, Musi Matlaba, Kyle Solomon and Maahier Davids have not received their salaries for several months. According to Timeslive, Mosimane and his team’s dues also now include incentives from their historic league crown and promotion. “The coaches focused on the job of promoting the team to the premier league and that’s what they have done,” a source told the publication.

“Now they (the coaching staff) have achieved their mission, they are engaging the team to get what is owed to them because the past few months have not been easy for them.” Along with these issues, the former Bafana Bafana coach has had to manage the possibility of being replaced by the clubs as names like Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri continue to be linked with Al Ahli. Delivered on our mandate of promoting the team to Premier League,and tonight of winning the Championship! In any League or Competition , Country or Continent, we catch Big Fish! Nile River before and tonight in the Red Sea. 🎣. Waiting for the next Project.💪🏿🤲🏽 pic.twitter.com/hguuUDTKly — Pitso Mosimane (@TheRealPitso) May 23, 2023 The players of the club also drew widespread attention during their league crowning earlier this week when they refused to celebrate their trophy and instead walked off the podium.