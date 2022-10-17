Pitso Mosimane has positive start to life with Al-Ahli Saudi

Cape Town - Pitso Mosimane guided his Al-Ahli Saudi team to a 2-0 away win over Al-Riyadh on Sunday. The result was a second win on the trot for Al Malaki who Mosimane has been tasked to rebuild, following their relegation from the Saudi Pro League last season. The win moved Mosimane’s side to third in the Saudi second division and they are also unbeaten in six games.

The 85-year-old Al-Ahli Saudi have a decorated history in Saudi Arabia and are a fallen giant of Saudi football following their relegation from the top flight last season. They were playing in the AFC Champions League, which is Asia’s premier club competition up until last season and also were runners up in the tournament in 2012. 💚🤗 👣 Slowly progressing. https://t.co/zu1elvO5Wh — Pitso Mosimane (@TheRealPitso) October 16, 2022 Mosimane who left Egyptian giants Al Ahly earlier in the year was a surprise appointment by Al Ahly Saudi last month, considering that they are playing in the Saudi second division and also as he is regarded as one of the best coaches in Africa being a five-time Premiership winner and a three-time Caf Champions League winner. One of the notable players in Mosimane’s squad is English journeyman striker Lewis Grabban. The 34-year-old has played for several clubs in his native England including the likes of Crystal Palace, Bournemouth, Norwich City, Sunderland, Aston Villa and most recently Nottingham Forest. He left Forest following their promotion to the Premier League this year.

It must be noted that like Mosimane’s former club, Al Ahly, Al-Ahli Saudi are not known for keeping coaches long. The 58-year-old has become their sixth full-time coach since 2020. There is no doubt that Mosimane’s side will now be one of the favourites to win the Saudi second division this season. Should they do so, it will be interesting to see if any SA players are signed for the team next season. @EshlinV