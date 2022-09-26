Pitso Mosimane is eager to restore greatness at new club Al Ahli

Durban - Pitso Mosimane shocked the South African football fraternity as he was announced as the new coach of Saudi Arabian side Al Ahli Saudi FC on Sunday morning. The former Bafana Bafana coach has opted to cut his 'break from management' short and has expressed his excitement at having the opportunity to restore Al Ahli back to their glory days after they were relegated in the 2021/22 campaign.

"I am very excited for this opportunity and I can’t wait to meet my new team Al Ahli," he expressed on his social media account "Shukran (thank you) to the Chairman, CEO, Board, players, & supporters for trusting us with this mission. We will do our best, recreate history & make the green nation happy. "Let’s awaken the sleeping giant and the people back to fill the stadium. Very big task but exciting too."

Alhamdulillah 🤲🏾💚 https://t.co/AhyP8fsxux — Pitso Mosimane (@TheRealPitso) September 25, 2022 The 58-year-old mentor and his trusted team of Kabelo Rangoaga, Musi Matlaba and Kyle Solomon will take their matured and refined expertise to the middle east where they'll face arguably their biggest task to date. The experienced foursome - previously with Mamelodi Sundowns and Egyptian giants Al Ahly - have been actively involved in advancing and progressing the African game as they visited various clubs around the continent to further enrich them with modern football tools. Mosimane has been heading up these 'Masterclasses' but will now look to put them to work once more as he looks to reinvent a club that has conquered their land three times but are currently in the second tier of Saudi Arabian football.

'Jingles' is easily the most decorated football coach the nation has ever known. His three Champions League crowns in the last six years and his five league titles with Sundowns are just the brightest of a long list achievements. Mosimane's track record doesn't just speak to his ability to handle clutch moments and clinch trophies but he has continued to display his knack for reinventing club's into sustainable models of success. He began his long journey of success in the colours of SuperSport United where he laid the foundations for Gavin Hunt to claim an impressive three league titles in a row between 2007 and 2009.

However it was at Mamelodi Sundowns where he showed his full prowess. He had to endure being escorted out of stadiums and having supporters throw seats at him as he carved out what turned out to be the most successful team in the Brazilians’ history. Mosimane and his men do have have their work cut out for them in Asia and the Gulf but if one would back any other group to achieve their objectives, it would be this one. @SmisoScribe