Pitso Mosimane's Al Ahly beat Monterrey to reach Club World Cup semi-finals

The Eagles only goal was scored by Mohammed Hany in the 53rd minute. This goal didn’t only seal victory for the Egyptians and a ticket to the semis, but it was important such that it guaranteed them a top four finish in the global showpiece.

Johannesburg — Pitso Mosimane’s Al Ahly progressed to the semi-final of the Club World Cup, where they'll face Palmeiras on Tuesday night, after beating Monterrey by 1-0 in the second round at the Al Nahyan Stadium, Abu Dhabi, on Saturday night.

However, after finishing third in the competition last season, Mosimane and his troops will be aiming for the top prize this year: the gold medal. But that won't be easy as they’d have to ensure that they beat Al Jazira or Chelsea in the final.

Both Al Jazira and Chelsea would be of interest to Mosimane going into the final. Jazira have South African ace Thulani Serero at their disposal, while Chelsea are coached by Thomas Tuchel, the man won the Best FIFA Men’s Coach award.

There are some people in the football fraternity that strongly feel that 'Jingles' deserved to win the coveted award instead of Tuchel. Mosimane won three continental trophies with Ahly last year, while the German led The Blues to two.