Portugal players gutted after 'unfair' Belgium loss, says coach Fernando Santos

SEVILLE, Spain - Portugal coach Fernando Santos said his players were crying in the changing room after their "unfair" 1-0 defeat by Belgium at Euro 2020 on Sunday. Thorgan Hazard's swerving shot from 30 yards proved the winner in Seville, where Belgium contained Cristiano Ronaldo and knocked out the reigning champions to book a quarter-final with Italy on Friday.

"I think it's an unfair result but they scored and we didn't," said Santos after the game. "They had six shots, one on target. We had 29 and couldn't score even once. They had a shot from nothing. ALSO READ: Jadon Sancho wants to emerge from shadows against familiar foes Germany "We came back and thought we could turn it around. My players tried their best but the ball wouldn't go in, that's football.

"We're very disappointed, we thought we could win this tournament again after 2016. Some of my boys are crying in the changing room. All of Portugal should be proud of what they did today." ALSO READ: Gareth Bale rules out retirement with World Cup in mind Ronaldo was restricted by Belgium's experienced back three, the 36-year-old going closest in the first half with a long-range free-kick pushed away by Thibaut Courtois.