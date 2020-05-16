Aaron Wan-Bissaka is better than Trent Alexander-Arnold, says Patrick van Aanholt

CAPE TOWN – Crystal Palace defender Patrick van Aanholt says Manchester United right back Aaron Wan-Bissaka is a better player than Liverpool counterpart Trent Alexander-Arnold. Debates have raged over the course of the season about who the better footballer between the two England internationals, who were both expected to be in Gareth Southgate’s squad that would have taken part in the European Championships. Van Aanholt, who shared a dressing room with Wan Bissaka at Palace, was speaking on the Counter Attack podcast when he claimed that the Manchester United man was the best right back in the Premier League. “Thet are different players. Defensively, Aaron is unbelievable, better than Trent,” the Dutchman said. “Yes, Trent has got his attacking and his corners, his right foot. But if you ask Wilf [Zaha] who e would want to play against, every other day, Trent or Wan-Bissaka, I think he will say Trent,” said Van Aanholt.

“I have got respect for Trent, because he does everything with his assists and he is great, but defensivelt, just ask [Raheem] Sterling how good Wan-Bissaka is.

“It is a problem, and he will switch. He is one of the best right-backs, I think he could be, his attacking is good, but he needs more goals or assists to his name.

“Defending comes first, but in the modern game, you need to attack, and at United, you get more of the ball, so go forward and show what you have got, but he has been doing good,” said van Aanholt.

That Wan-Bissaka was a better defender was also said by former United right-back Gary Neville during an Instagram Q&A.

“At this moment in time Aaron Wan-Bissaka is the better defender,” said Neville.

IOL Sport