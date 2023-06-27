Independent Online
Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Adrien Rabiot snubs Manchester United and extends Juventus deal until 2024

Juventus' midfielder Adrien Rabiot reacts at the end of their Italian Cup semi-final second leg against Inter Milan

FILE - Juventus' midfielder Adrien Rabiot reacts at the end of their Italian Cup semi-final second leg against Inter Milan. Photo: Isabella Bonotto/AFP

Published 55m ago

Milan — Adrien Rabiot has signed a one-year extension to his Juventus contract until 2024, the Serie A club said on Tuesday.

France midfielder Rabiot will reportedly earn a net salary of seven million euros next season after deciding to stay in Turin following his best campaign since arriving from Paris Saint-Germain in 2019.

The 28-year-old was one of the few bright spots of a troubled season for Juve which ended with no trophies and a seventh placed-finish in Italy's top flight.

He scored a personal best of 11 goals for Juve in all competitions, setting up six more, and was a fixture in France's run to the World Cup final.

Juve's low league placing was due to a 10-point deduction for illicit transfer activity, and Rabiot has decided to stay at a club which might not have European football next term despite earning a spot in the the Europa Conference League.

The Turin giants could be banned from Europe for a season by UEFA for allegedly misleading European football's governing body when negotiating a "settlement agreement" following breaches of Financial Fair Play rules.

AFP

