Adrien Rabiot snubs Manchester United and extends Juventus deal until 2024

Milan — Adrien Rabiot has signed a one-year extension to his Juventus contract until 2024, the Serie A club said on Tuesday. France midfielder Rabiot will reportedly earn a net salary of seven million euros next season after deciding to stay in Turin following his best campaign since arriving from Paris Saint-Germain in 2019.

The 28-year-old was one of the few bright spots of a troubled season for Juve which ended with no trophies and a seventh placed-finish in Italy's top flight. He scored a personal best of 11 goals for Juve in all competitions, setting up six more, and was a fixture in France's run to the World Cup final.