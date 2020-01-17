LONDON - Moving the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations tournament from June to January could be "a catastrophe" for Liverpool, according to their manager Jurgen Klopp.
Cameroon's football federation FECACOOT announced on Wednesday that the tournament would be played in January and February next year to avoid the rainy season.
Three of Liverpool's key players, forwards Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah and midfielder Naby Keita are all likely to be involved with Senegal, Egypt and Guinea respectively, ruling them out for up to a month.
"For us it's a catastrophe," Klopp told reporters on Friday.
"I couldn't respect the Africa Cup of Nations more than I do because I like the competition and watched it a lot in the past. It's a very interesting tournament.