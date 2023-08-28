African players in Europe: Lyle Foster first South African to score in the Premier League in a decade

South African Lyle Foster scored a bitter-sweet first goal for Burnley in the Premier League at the weekend. It was the first by a South African in the league since Steven Pienaar netted for Everton in 2013, but could not prevent the promoted club losing 3-1 at home to Aston Villa.

Here, we highlight African headline-makers in the major European leagues: ENGLAND LYLE FOSTER (Burnley)

Nottingham Forest's Nigerian striker scored for the seventh game in a row in a 3-2 defeat at Manchester United. Awoniyi put Forest ahead as he held off two United players to finish a superb counter-attack in the second minute. It was his third goal this season and extended a scoring run dating back to last term. Ivory Coast defender Willy Boly gave Forest a two-goal lead with a fourth-minute header before United hit back. NICOLAS JACKSON (Chelsea) The Chelsea striker scored his first goal for the club in a 3-0 win against Luton at Stamford Bridge. Jackson, signed from Villarreal in the close season, poked home in the 75th minute as he met Raheem Sterling's cross with a close-range finish. The 22-year-old's goal put the Blues three up and firmly on course for their first victory under new boss Mauricio Pochettino.

ITALY VICTOR OSIMHEN (Napoli) The prolific Nigerian scorer converted a 15th-minute penalty to put defending champions Napoli ahead in a 2-0 victory over 10-man Sassuolo. It was the third Serie A goal in two matches this season for Osimhen, who was the leading league scorer last season with 26 goals.

GERMANY OMAR MARMOUSH (Eintracht Frankfurt) Eintracht Frankfurt forward Marmoush rescued a point at derby rivals Mainz as the Egyptian's added-time goal snatched a 1-1 draw. Marmoush, who moved from Wolfsburg in the close season, collected a pass from Junior Dina Ebimbe and tapped the ball in. The Egypt forward celebrated by removing his shirt and was yellow-carded.