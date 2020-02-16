LONDON – Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho has jokingly asked whether Manchester City's two year ban from UEFA for breaching Financial Fair Play rules, means they will be stripped of their 2018 Premier League title.
Mourinho guided Manchester United to second place in that season, finishing 19 points behind Pep Guardiola's side.
"I didn't lose one single minute analysing what UEFA have to analyse," Mourinho told a news conference after Spurs won 3-2 at Aston Villa in the league on Sunday.
"If I go into that, I have to ask if the team that finished second in 2018 is going to be champions, yes or no?
"That would be interesting but joking apart, I just wait calmly."