Monday's reverse left the Reds 15 points off top spot in the Premier League, with their title hopes hanging by a thread.

London — Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain pulled no punches following Liverpool's 3-1 loss at Brentford, saying the Reds "just weren't good enough".

"We knew it was going to be a difficult game, we knew their threat around the set-pieces and we didn't do well enough.

"We got away with a couple with VAR ruling them out, but they were the warning signs and in the end we conceded a sloppy second goal after we sort of got away with that.

"Then at 2-0 it's difficult. I think at times we did well and we created some good moments but we didn't carry on doing the same things that got us that success."