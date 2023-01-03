Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Tuesday, January 3, 2023

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain says Liverpool 'not good enough' in Brentford loss

Liverpool's Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain looks dejected after their Premier League match against Brentford at the Brentford Community Stadium. Photo: John Sibley/Reuters

Published 2h ago

London — Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain pulled no punches following Liverpool's 3-1 loss at Brentford, saying the Reds "just weren't good enough".

Monday's reverse left the Reds 15 points off top spot in the Premier League, with their title hopes hanging by a thread.

Ibrahima Konate's own goal and Yoane Wissa's header put Brentford 2-0 up.

Oxlade-Chamberlain, making his 100th Liverpool appearance, pulled a goal back before Bryan Mbeumo sealed victory for Brentford.

"We just weren't good enough," Oxlade-Chamberlain told Liverpool's website.

"We knew it was going to be a difficult game, we knew their threat around the set-pieces and we didn't do well enough.

"We got away with a couple with VAR ruling them out, but they were the warning signs and in the end we conceded a sloppy second goal after we sort of got away with that.

"Then at 2-0 it's difficult. I think at times we did well and we created some good moments but we didn't carry on doing the same things that got us that success."

He added: "Brentford play their game and they play it really well, and we kind of fell into the trap a little bit. Overall, it wasn't good enough from us."

AFP

